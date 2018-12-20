US House Panel to Continue Probe of Trump Org's Foreign Funding - Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee will continue to investigate payments from foreign governments to the Trump Organization during the next session of Congress, incoming panel chairman Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings said in a letter.

"I am writing to request that you fully comply with the Committee’s previous bipartisan request for documents regarding the Trump Organization's process for identifying payments from foreign governments and foreign-government controlled entities. I intend to continue this investigation in the next Congress," Cummings told the organization’s Executive Vice President George Sqrial in a letter released on Wednesday.

In a separate letter to the White House chief of staff John Kelly, the Congressman said he would continue a probe into the White House security clearance process.

In other letters, Cummings vowed to launch other probes into the Trump administration related to immigration, environmental and administrative issues.

Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives beginning in January after winning dozens of seats from Republicans in the midterm elections in November. The Republicans retained control of the Senate.

