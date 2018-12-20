DoJ: Canadian Who Plotted New York Terror Attacks Sentenced 40 Years in Prison

"Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 20, of Mississauga, Canada, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, and a lifetime of supervised release, for plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in New York City during the summer of 2016 in support of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)[Daesh], a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said on Wednesday.
The three men used encrypted messages to conduct bombings and shootings in heavily populated areas of New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2016, the Justice Department said.
El Bahnasawy and Haroon prepared to conduct terrorist attacks, while their conspirator from the Philippines was responsible for financing the terror operations, the Justice Department added.
El Bahnasawy pleaded guilty on October 13, 2016 to a seven-count indictment that charged him with terrorism offenses, according to the statement.
Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
