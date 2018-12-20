Register
05:39 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Central American migrants, part of a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. gets settled in a shelter at the Jesus Martinez stadium, in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Thousands of Central American migrants have arrived at the stadium, still hundreds of miles away from their goal of reaching the U.S. a day before midterm elections in which they unwittingly became a central issue.

    Migrant Child's Death Requires Separate Probe, Independent of DHS - US Lawyers

    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    EL PASO (Sputnik) - The death of a seven-year-old migrant child in US custody warrants an independent probe that does not involve the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) whose actions are being questioned, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, Enrique Moreno, said in a press conference.

    "These questions must be answered by an objective, thorough and independent investigation," Moreno said on Wednesday. "The investigation should not be the exclusive purview of the agencies whose actions and policies are being questioned. The investigator should not be the same entity as the investigated."

    A man cuts another man's hair outside a passenger terminal used as a shelter for refugees and migrants at the Piraeus harbour in Athens on April 3, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
    Migrant Caravan Suffering Mass Outbreaks of Tuberculosis, Skin Infections
    The DHS Inspector General said last week it was investigating the circumstances around Caal's death.

    Attorney Lynn Coyle said their concern about the DHS OIG being the only agency investigating the incident is that in past investigations its only inquiry is if actions met the standards set out by CBP which have extremely low standards for medical screening.

    Coyle said they are asking for an investigation to include subject-matter experts in the health care area, particularly with minors, to review what happened in the initial CBP medical screening process.

    The attorneys said Caal and her father, Nery Caal, were held without access to water during their overnight stay at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry. Moreover, they said she was visibly ill before departing the facility which is contrary to CBP reports that indicate she became ill on the 94-mile trip to the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station from the remote operating base near the US border.

    READ MORE: Trump Defends Migrant Family Separation After Child's Death While in US Custody

    The attorneys pointed out that Caal should have been transported to the Lordsburg CBP facility on the first bus that transported unaccompanied migrant children. Caal should have been on the first bus even though she was accompanied by her father, the attorneys said citing the Flores Agreement. According to CBP, the bus transporting the unaccompanied migrant children departed around midnight and Caal and her father were transported five hours later.

    CBP's initial statements were false and reflect a lack of objectivity, Moreno said. The agency's actions undermine the transparency and accountability, hence the search for the truth remains, he added.

    The lawyers noted that Caal and her father traveled through Mexico by bus and walked across the US border for several hours, not days, seeking a CBP agent so they could seek asylum.

    Migrants stand near Mexican police at the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the US.
    © Rodrigo Abd
    White House Rejects Responsibility for Death of Migrant Child in US Custody
    Nery Caal is in the process of seeking asylum for credible fear, bur he has not been scheduled an appointment, the lawyers said.

    The lawyers also mentioned that the fact Caal's father within 48 hours of Jakelin's death was asked by CBP to sign statements in English, which offend "fundamental notions of fairness and decency." Nery Caal does not understand English. The attorneys said they do not know what he signed.

    Congressman Raul Ruiz, a licensed physician, told reporters on Tuesday that Caal died of sepsis, which is a bacterial infection in the blood. An autopsy report is still in the process of being completed to determine Caal's cause of death.

    CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said in statement on Friday that border agents did everything in their power to provide medical care to Caal immediately. On Friday, the White House rejected responsibility for Caal's death and said it was a senseless and needless death that was 100 percent preventable.

    READ MORE: Dems to Probe Death of Guatemalan Migrant Girl in US Custody

    US Congressman Ben Ray Lujan told Sputnik on Tuesday that Democrats will initiate a Congressional investigation into Caal's death once they become the majority in the House of Representatives next year. The Guatemalan government has been notified immediately following the death, CBP said.

    Jakelin Caal Maquin, of Guatemala, died on December 8, two days after she was apprehended together with her father for illegal entry into the United States along with a group of 163 undocumented immigrants, according to Customs and Border Protection.

    Related:

    Trump Defends Migrant Family Separation After Child's Death While in US Custody
    US Government Watchdog Probing Migrant Child Death in Custody
    White House Rejects Responsibility for Death of Migrant Child in US Custody
    Migrant Sues US for $60Mln Over Child Death - Reports
    Texas Officials Look Into Death of Formerly Detained Immigrant Child - Reports
    Tags:
    migrants, investigation, separate, death, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Jakelin Caal Maquin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse