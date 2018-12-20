Senate Budget Committee Probing CBP $13.6Mln Expenses for Hiring 2 New Staffers

Enzi cited a recent report by the CPB Office of the Inspector General (OIG) on a contract worth $297 million for a private company to help the agency hire 7,500 agents and officers during the next five years, the letter said.
In addition to asking CPB how the contract had been managed and modified, Enzi’s letter questioned whether the agency is capable of meeting a goal to hire 7,500 agents in the next five years.
WATCH: Migrants Storm US-Mexico Border, Rubber Bullets Fired by Border Control
A CPB staffing shortfall was one reason cited in President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy nearly 6,000 US military forces to the border prior to the arrival of multiple migrant caravans from Central America.
Trump has repeatedly called for an increase in border agents to enforce US immigration laws.
