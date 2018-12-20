US Treasury Sanctions 4 Russian Media Outlets Over Alleged Election Meddling

The United States also imposed sanctions against Federal News Agency's senior accountant Elena Khusyaynova. The Treasury noted that several designated entities and individuals are linked to Project Lakhta. This project is allegedly funded by businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin who is currently designated under US financial sanctions.
Khusyaynova has served as the Chief Accountant in Project Lakhta's finance department and was responsible for its budgeting and payments for social media procedures, advertising and other expenses, the Treasury said.
The United States also imposed penalties against English-language portal USA Really and its chief Alexander Malkevich, the release said.
READ MORE: DoJ Refuses to Comment on FBI Questioning of Russian Journalist
"USA Really, which is operated by Malkevich, engaged in efforts to post content focused on divisive political issues but is generally ridden with inaccuracies. In June 2018, USA Really attempted to hold a political rally in the United States, though its efforts were unsuccessful," the statement said.
The United States has levied sanctions against Russia for allegedly meddling in US elections in 2016 and 2018. Moscow has repeatedly refuted such allegations as groundless domestic political stunts designed to fuel anti-Russian hysteria.
