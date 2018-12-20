Joe Biden Tops Poll of Dems Presidential Hopefuls, Hillary Clinton in Last Place

"American voters give former Vice President Joseph Biden a 53-33 percent favorability rating, topping President Donald Trump's negative 40-56 percent favorability rating and besting a list of possible 2020 Democratic presidential contenders," a press release summarizing the poll stated. "Biden gets an 84-7 percent favorability rating among Democrats and a 60-21 percent rating among voters 18 to 34 years old."
UD Senator Bernie Sanders registered a divided 44-42 favorability rating, while 55 percent of those polled said they did not know enough to form an opinion about a fourth candidate, Congressman Beto O'Rourke, the release added.
"For Democrats gearing up for 2020, it's Biden and Bernie, with Beto looking for a foothold and Hillary wondering if the train has finally left the station," Quinnipiac Assistant Polling Director Tim Malloy said.
O’Rourke is widely mentioned in media reports as a new face in Democratic politics and a possible Democratic candidate, despite losing a bid to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the November 6 midterm elections.
