US Treasury Sanctions 15 GRU Members for Alleged Election Interference

"Today’s action also includes the designation of 15 members of the GRU, a previously designated Russian military intelligence organization, for their involvement in a wide range of malign activity, including attempting to interfere in the 2016 US election, efforts to undermine international organizations through cyber-enabled means, and an assassination attempt in the United Kingdom," the release said.
The release said Russian hackers targeted the World Abno-Doping Agency (WADA), and the Treasury Department sanctioned GRU officers Oleg Sotnikov and Aleey Minin who it says played a key role in compromising the WADA database.
The UK-based Bellingcat project claimed that it had identified Boshirov as Russian military intelligence colonel Anatoliy Chepiga and suggested that Petrov was actually a military doctor Alexander Mishkin.
Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of meddling in the 2016 US election, attacking the Skripaks and hacking the WADA.
