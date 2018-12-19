Register
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, right, speaks at the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity gala organized by the Archdiocese of New York, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York

    Trump Lambastes Clinton Foundation as He is Forced to Close His Own Charity

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Donald Trump took to his social media platform of choice on Wednesday to launch a fiery tirade against a former New York Attorney General, his successor and the incoming AG, as well as the Clintons.

    Trump bemoaned on Twitter that he was "getting slammed by [Governor of New York Andrew] Cuomo and the Dems" in a civil lawsuit against his personal charity, the Trump Foundation.

    New York's outgoing attorney general, Barbara Underwood, announced on Tuesday that Trump was shutting down his embattled foundation amid a lawsuit that accuses him of using the charity's money to settle legal disputes for his private business.

    The POTUS said that Underwood "does little else but rant, rave and politic [sic]" against him, conceding that he closed the foundation to avoid a conflict of interest.

    He added that the investigation into his charity was started by Eric Schneiderman, New York's attorney general from 2011-2018, whom he referred to as a "sleazebag" and "Shady Eric". Trump went on to accuse Schneiderman, who resigned in May over allegations of physical abuse from four women, of turning a blind eye on the "corrupt Clinton Foundation".

    During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly accused Hillary Clinton of "pay to play" during her time as secretary of state. He also claimed in a Fox News interview in December 2016 that "the Clintons set up a business to profit from public office".

    Donations to Clinton's charity reportedly plummeted following her defeat in the 2016 election, triggering concerns that this decrease could reflect 'pay to play' activity, suggesting hefty amounts of cash were donated in exchange for favours from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

    Tags:
    pay to play, fraud, Trump Foundation, Clinton Foundation, Barbara Underwood, Eric Schneiderman, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
