Trump Lambastes Clinton Foundation as He is Forced to Close His Own Charity

Donald Trump took to his social media platform of choice on Wednesday to launch a fiery tirade against a former New York Attorney General, his successor and the incoming AG, as well as the Clintons.

Trump bemoaned on Twitter that he was "getting slammed by [Governor of New York Andrew] Cuomo and the Dems" in a civil lawsuit against his personal charity, the Trump Foundation.

New York's outgoing attorney general, Barbara Underwood, announced on Tuesday that Trump was shutting down his embattled foundation amid a lawsuit that accuses him of using the charity's money to settle legal disputes for his private business.

The POTUS said that Underwood "does little else but rant, rave and politic [sic]" against him, conceding that he closed the foundation to avoid a conflict of interest.

The Trump Foundation has done great work and given away lots of money, both mine and others, to great charities over the years — with me taking NO fees, rent, salaries etc. Now, as usual, I am getting slammed by Cuomo and the Dems in a long running civil lawsuit started by….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 декабря 2018 г.

…sleazebag AG Eric Schneiderman, who has since resigned over horrific women abuse, when I wanted to close the Foundation so as not to be in conflict with politics. Shady Eric was head of New Yorkers for Clinton, and refused to even look at the corrupt Clinton Foundation…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 декабря 2018 г.

He added that the investigation into his charity was started by Eric Schneiderman, New York's attorney general from 2011-2018, whom he referred to as a "sleazebag" and "Shady Eric". Trump went on to accuse Schneiderman, who resigned in May over allegations of physical abuse from four women, of turning a blind eye on the "corrupt Clinton Foundation".

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly accused Hillary Clinton of "pay to play" during her time as secretary of state. He also claimed in a Fox News interview in December 2016 that "the Clintons set up a business to profit from public office".

Donations to Clinton's charity reportedly plummeted following her defeat in the 2016 election, triggering concerns that this decrease could reflect 'pay to play' activity, suggesting hefty amounts of cash were donated in exchange for favours from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.