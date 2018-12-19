Donald, Melania Trump Reveal Their Official 2018 Christmas Portrait (PHOTOS)

Melania Trump has unveiled on her Twitter account the official Christmas photograph of the US first couple - the second official photo of the pair to be released by the White House.

The high-profile couple posed for the official Christmas portrait in the White House's Cross Hall on Saturday.

For the photo shoot, the FLOTUS donned a classy long-sleeved white Celine dress, while the POTUS opted for a suit, complete with a bow tie.

The picture was taken by the official US administration's photographer Andrea Hanks.

"Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)" a tweet from Melania Trump's Twitter page reads.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 18 декабря 2018 г.

At the same time, one more high-profile White House couple, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, had their Christmas picture taken.