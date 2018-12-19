Register
    Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends a book signing for her memoir Full Disclosure at the Museum of Sex on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018

    Trump's Alleged Mistress Stormy Daniels Teases for Daring Playboy Photo Shoot

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes / Invision
    US
    Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) alleges that she had sex with Donald Trump a year after he married Melania Trump. According to Daniels' account, Trump's lawyer paid her money to keep quiet ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, something that Trump claims he was unaware of.

    Adult film star Stormy Daniels, 39, who claims to have been Donald Trumped in 2006, announced on Tuesday that she will be featured in an upcoming issue of Playboy.

    "I am beyond excited and honoured to share this news! I am in the new issue of Playboy (Winter 2019 Freedom of Expression) that hits newsstands this week. This is such a dream come true for me. Thanks to everyone who made this shoot possible", she said.

    Her announcement has been widely discussed on social media, with some predicting that the next Playboy issue will be a failure.

    A federal judge last week ordered Stormy Daniels to pay President Trump over $293,000 in legal fees he spent defending himself in her failed defamation case. She earlier said that her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed the defamation lawsuit against her wishes.

    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for campaign travel to North Carolina from the White House in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump Played Key Role in Hush Payments to Stormy Daniels, McDougal - Report

    This came as a small victory for Donald Trump in a broader legal battle. Daniels claims that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, who later gave her $130,000 in hush money prior to his successful 2016 presidential bid. The POTUS has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, but his ex-longtime fixer Michael Cohen confessed that he had made hush payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

    According to Cohen, Donald Trump was aware of the payments and ordered them over concerns that his past relationships could affect public opinion and hurt his chances of winning the presidency. 

