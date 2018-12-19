US Designates Ex-Serbian General for Murder of 3 Albanians After Kosovo War

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has publicly designated former Serbian police general Goran Radosavljevic for being implicated in the murder of three Albanian-American brothers after the 1999 Kosovo War, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"The Department is publicly designating Goran Radosavljevic of Serbia … due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights," the release said on Tuesday. "Radsosavljevic was credibly implicated in the 1999 murder of the Bytyqi brothers, three Albanian-American brothers killed in Serbia after the Kosovo War."

In addition to Goran Radosavljevic’s designation, the State Department also publicly designated his wife Svetlana and daughter Ana.

Prior and during NATO’s 1999 military intervention in the then-Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Radosaljevic led a group of counter-terrorism teams that were established to counter the US-supported and equipped Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

The Serbian War Crime's prosecutor brought Radosavljevic in connection with the killing of the Bytyqi brothers, who arrived to Kosovo from the United States to fight for the KLA.

