19 December 2018
    A woman carries her son as she looks at people taking part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018

    US Commits $5.8Bln to Reduce Undocumented Migration in Central America

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has pledged to provide $5.8 billion in aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in order to promote economic growth and security, the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "The United States is committing $5.8 billion through public and private investment to promote institutional reforms and development in the Northern Triangle," the release said.

    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand outside of the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018
    Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US
    The bulk of the funds will come through the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the US government's development finance institution. OPIC has already invested more than $1 billion in the region since 2017 and is prepared to spend up to $2.5 billion more if commercially viable projects are identified, the release said.

    Meanwhile, the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent US foreign aid agency created by Congress, is providing $320 million in funds for infrastructure, education and governance projects, the release said.

    READ MORE: Migrant Caravan Suffering Mass Outbreaks of Tuberculosis, Skin Infections

    The State Department and US Agency for International Development (USAID) for their part have already allocated at least $1.8 billion in funds for fiscal years 2015-2018 and have requested another $180 million for fiscal year 2019, the release said.

    MEXICO-HONDURAS-US-MIGRATION
    WATCH Migrants From Caravan Climbing Fence on US Southern Border
    US efforts will focus on promoting security, good governance and prosperity, in line with the Northern Triangle governments' Alliance for Prosperity reform initiative, the release added.

    A High-Level Task Force will be appointed in 2019 in order to intensify cooperation between the US, Mexico and other Central American governments in order to "lead our efforts and produce result," the release added.

    Since October, thousands of migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, have arrived at the US-Mexico border, with many of them seeking asylum in the United States.

