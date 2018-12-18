Trump Orders Pentagon to Create a Special Command for Military Space Ops

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the US has created a new kind of armed forces - space troops intended to ensure American military leadership in space.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the establishment of "Space Command," which would become a new branch within the Pentagon and would receive absolute control over military space operations.

"Pursuant to my authority as the Commander in Chief and under section 161 of title 10, United States Code, and in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional unified combatant command," Trump said in a memo to Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.

Trump also directed the US defense chief to recommend officers for his nomination and Senate confirmation as Commander and Deputy Commander of the new Space Command.

The creation of the new command is seen as a step towards developing a US military division, "Space Force," separate from the Unified Combatant Command.

The move comes after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated earlier in the day that the US has developed a space armed forces which sought to ensure American military leadership in space.