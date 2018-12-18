Register
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018

    Leftists Who Heckled Florida AG Bondi Got $500K From Soros-Linked Firm - Reports

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    George Soros is known for championing liberal causes across the globe, an effort that had sparked backlash in his native Hungary. Recent reports hint that Soros’ massive grants are used by groups for questionable purposes, such as digging for evidence of the so far unproved Russia-Trump collusion or verbally attacking Trump allies.

    Left-wing activists that booed Florida Attorney General and GOP member, Pam Bondi, out of a Florida movie theatre in June received $500,000 from a civil society group financed by George Soros, The Daily Caller reported.

    According to the tax forms seen by the news outlet, the Open Society Policy Center awarded a half-a-million-dollar grant to Organize Florida, a non-profit advocating democracy and social justice, to "support policy advocacy".

    A group of activists hounded Bondi, a long-time Donald Trump ally, at a screening of a documentary about children's TV host Mister Rogers, questioning her views on healthcare and immigration. She was filmed leaving the venue without confronting the protesters.

    One of the activists was heard yelling: "What would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi! Shame on you!"

    One of the hecklers spit on her head, the Attorney General said but conceded that this could have been unintentional, given that the protester was "yelling so loud that he was spewing out of his mouth".

    A New York Times report said in November that George Soros had indirectly channeled money to the investigator who compiled a dossier on the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential vote and Trump-Russia collusion.

    Soros was forced to withdraw his Open Society Foundations' (OSF), which had been operating in Hungary since 1984, out of the country earlier this year. Prime Minister Orban had accused the NGO of meddling in Hungary's domestic affairs and supporting illegal migration.

    Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, has launched The Movement project in Brussels to boost right-wing politicians in an apparent attempt to mirror and counteract Soros' efforts.

    Tags:
    heckler, funding, attack, Organize Florida, Open Society Foundations, Pam Bondi, George Soros, Hungary, United States
