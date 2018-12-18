Software Bug Could Have Exposed Users' Phones' Country Codes - Twitter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter is aware of an issue with one of its support forms that may have exposed the country code of some of its users' accounts, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"We have become aware of an issue related to one of our support forms, which is used by account holders to contact Twitter about issues with their account," Twitter said in a press release. "This could be used to discover the country code of people's phone numbers if they had one associated with their Twitter account."

© Photo : Russian Presidential Press Office Twitter Suspends Impostor Vladimir Putin Account

The issue was addressed on November 15 and fixed by November 16, the release said.

The issue did not expose the full phone numbers or any other personal information of any impacted accounts, the release said. Twitter has directly informed people who were identified as being affected by the issue, it added.

Twitter highlighted that during its investigation into the issue, the company noticed some unusual activity involving the affected customer support form Application Programming Interface, the release said. The company saw large numbers of inquiries coming from IP addresses located in China and Saudi Arabia, the release said.

Although Twitter cannot confirm the intent or attribution, it is possible that some of the IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors, the release said. Law enforcement has been briefed on the findings, the release said.