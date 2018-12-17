Top US Universities Get Millions of Dollars From Qatar, Hide This Fact - Reports

The Middle Eastern monarchy of Qatar apparently funneled vast sums of money into a number of academic institutions in the United States, The Daily Caller reports.
According to the media outlet, the data provided by the Department of Education shows that Qatar provided some $1 billion to “elite American universities” since 2011, and that some of these universities apparently “refused to discuss where strings are attached to that money.”
Also, Georgetown University, described by The Daily Caller as “the biggest recipient of Qatar’s educational funding” as it received some $333 million from Doha, has allegedly ignored repeated requests to provide “basic information” about its funding and how it might affect the university’s “academic independence.”
Doha has yet to comment on these claims brought forward by The Daily Caller.
