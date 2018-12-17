Top US Universities Get Millions of Dollars From Qatar, Hide This Fact - Reports

Doha has allegedly provided some $1 billion to universities in the United States, and it seems that some of the recipients are reluctant to reveal this fact to the public.

The Middle Eastern monarchy of Qatar apparently funneled vast sums of money into a number of academic institutions in the United States, The Daily Caller reports.

According to the media outlet, the data provided by the Department of Education shows that Qatar provided some $1 billion to “elite American universities” since 2011, and that some of these universities apparently “refused to discuss where strings are attached to that money.”

For example, the Qatar Foundation reportedly filed a lawsuit in against the Texas attorney general in a bid to hide information about the $225 million given to Texas A&M University by Qatar.

Also, Georgetown University, described by The Daily Caller as “the biggest recipient of Qatar’s educational funding” as it received some $333 million from Doha, has allegedly ignored repeated requests to provide “basic information” about its funding and how it might affect the university’s “academic independence.”

Doha has yet to comment on these claims brought forward by The Daily Caller.