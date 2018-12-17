Trump's Approval Rating Hits Lowest Level in 7 Months - Poll

According to the monthly poll carried out by NBC News broadcaster and The Wall Street Journal, in November and October, Trump was supported by 46 and 47 percent of the US citizens, respectively.
Moreover, the poll showed that more people were critical of Trump's policies than in the previous months — a total of 54 percent of those polled said they disapproved of the president's actions, compared to 52 percent in November and 49 percent in October.
The poll was conducted among 900 adult US citizens on December 9-12, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.64 percent.
