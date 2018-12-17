Trump's Approval Rating Hits Lowest Level in 7 Months - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fewer US citizens have a favorable opinion of the job Donald Trump is doing as the US president, with his approval rating reaching only 43 percent, which is the lowest level in seven months, a new poll revealed.

According to the monthly poll carried out by NBC News broadcaster and The Wall Street Journal, in November and October, Trump was supported by 46 and 47 percent of the US citizens, respectively.

Moreover, the poll showed that more people were critical of Trump's policies than in the previous months — a total of 54 percent of those polled said they disapproved of the president's actions, compared to 52 percent in November and 49 percent in October.

Meanwhile, only 28 percent of the US citizens believe that the economic situation in the country will get better next year, and as many as 33 percent fear that it will only get worse, which is the most negative forecast in five years.

The poll was conducted among 900 adult US citizens on December 9-12, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.64 percent.