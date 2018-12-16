WATCH Attempted Robbery in California Goes Wrong After Store Worker Pulls Gun

The South Pasadena Police Department posted a video of a dramatic accident that took place in South Pasadena, California on December 14. Two black males tried to rob a Vana Watch and Jewelry, with one of them attempting to stab the business owner.

The footage shows two men entering a Vana Watch and Jewelry in South Pasadena, California. At first, they pretended to be regular customers, waiting for the business owner to step out from the display case. Then, one of the men attacked him with a knife.

Reacting to the attack, a store employee pulled a gun at both suspects. They managed to flee the scene.

The police are currently investigating the assault, requesting the public's assistance in identifying the men in this video.