Netizens Hit Out at US Actress Reposting Tweet on Hillary Clinton Called Jesus

This comes after 77-year-old Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders reportedly signalled readiness to launch a more powerful 2020 presidential bid than his first one in 2016, when he was defeated by Hillary Clinton, who in turn lost to Donald Trump in that year's elections.

Twitter users have lashed out at American actress Debra Messing reposting a tweet which calls former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a "modern-day Jesus" who was "betrayed and crucified" by Judas in the person of US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, for his part, described Messing's move to repost last year's tweet by the user nicknamed Master Beto as "ugly, bigoted, and toxic."

Disseminging anti-Semitic filth that calls Bernie Sanders "Judas" and accuses him of "betraying" and "crucifying" the "modern-day Jesus" — as @DebraMessing did today — is as ugly, bigoted & toxic as anything anyone got fired for doing this year. But the politics were right, so… — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) 15 декабря 2018 г.

Greenwald was echoed many other netizens who dubbed Messing's comment as abnormal and the "stupidest thing" they have ever heard.

One user nicknamed Man noted likening Hillary Clinton to Jesus is irrelevant because she is "complete opposite" of him.

Clinton was "crucified for spreading peace and love." This tweet has to be satire, doesn't it? No rational adult is that delusional. Unless it's coming from a campaign operative who is paid to propagandize the naive. — JL Taylor (@PoliticsScale) 15 декабря 2018 г.

@DebraMessing, do better. What dou you have to gain by attacking the Champion of the People? Your side is in the wrong and you know it. — Jose X. Marx (@socialista_jose) 15 декабря 2018 г.

I mean the "Parallel's are uncanny". lol pic.twitter.com/Y8vx8UaMom — Dandy Guy 🌹 (@One_Dandy_Guy) 15 декабря 2018 г.

Debra, you are a rather unpleasant person. — David (@organicgay) 15 декабря 2018 г.

Hillary is literally the complete opposite of Jesus. — Man (@izzyrz) 15 декабря 2018 г.

She was spreading peace and love? Did I miss something? — Stephanie Davies (@Stephanie5Davie) 15 декабря 2018 г.

A normal person doesn’t promote a tweet like that. — Farmers for Bernie (@Farmers4Bernie) 15 декабря 2018 г.

.@DebraMessing has gone off the deep end equating a man pushing for #MedicareForAll, ending endless U.S. war, free public college, minimum wage raise (a living wage) and investment in working people with… betraying Jesus (@HillaryClinton) pic.twitter.com/wYv20bNd9d — Jordan (@JordanChariton) 15 декабря 2018 г.

In this vein, Sanders could be described as the more likely candidate to be compared to Jesus, according to other netizens.

Earlier this month, Sander's former campaign manager announced that the 77-year old is poised and ready to launch a more powerful 2020 presidential bid than his first one in 2016.

Jeff Weaver was quoted by the AP as saying that "this time, he [Sanders] starts off as a front-runner, or one of the front-runners."

In 2016, Sanders was defeated during his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination by Hillary Clinton, who in turn lost to Donald Trump in that year's presidential election.