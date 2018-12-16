US State Department Says to Work With EU States Against Russian 'Aggression'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States will continue working with European countries as a unified front against Russia’s "aggression," the US State Department said in a statement, commenting on the Kerch Strait incident.

"The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable for its actions, and we will continue to work with European partners and Allies to present a unified front against the Kremlin’s aggression," the US State Department said in a Saturday statement, commenting on the incident.

© AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand Merkel: There is no Basis for Cancelling or Easing Anti-Russia Sanctions (VIDEO)

"We also welcome the unanimous decision of the European Council to extend economic sanctions against Russia. We support the EU position that Russia’s November 25th attack on Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea constituted a violation of international law and welcome the EU’s efforts to provide support to areas of Ukraine negatively affected by Russian aggression in the Sea of Azov," the statement adds.

The US State Department also said that the United States urges Germany to take into account concerns of the neighbouring states over the Nord Stream 2 construction.

READ MORE: New Anti-Russia Sanctions to Complicate Talks on Kerch Strait Crisis — Berlin

"The United States welcomes recent steps by the EU and its Member States to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine. The European Parliament’s December 12 resolution reiterates the importance of Ukraine’s role in the European energy supply network and condemns the construction of the Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political project. We urge Germany to heed the concerns of the many neighbours whose security will be damaged by this pipeline," the Saturday statement reads.