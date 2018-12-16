Jennifer Lawrence Slams Harvey Weinstein for Claiming That She Had Sex With Him

Included in a new lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein is the claim by the former Hollywood producer that he slept with the star of The Hunger Games. Weinstein allegedly pointed to the fact that actress Jennifer Lawrence had "just won an Oscar," suggesting that she was given the award due to their having had sex, a claim the actress vehemently denies.

"I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women,” Lawrence said, responding to claims made by an actress, who filed a lawsuit against Weinstein.

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence added.

The actress — referred to in the suit as Jane Doe — filed a claim against Harvey Weinstein and his production company, accusing the latter of sexual abuse.

After the content of the legal documents pertaining to the suit was partially revealed, a representative for Weinstein made a statement claiming that the new lawsuit contains "malicious claims," and that a dismissal will be requested, according to the Telegraph.

“Mr Weinstein is embarrassed for Ms Lawrence, with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation,” the unnamed representative for Weinstein added.

Dozens of women, including high-profile actresses and stars, have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, including rape. Most of the claims date back to the 1980s. The accusers said they did not come forward earlier because they felt ashamed and had been threatened with having their careers destroyed by the powerful Hollywood mogul.