Trump Announces Interior Secretary Zinke to Leave Office at End of the Year

US President Donald Trump stated that the US administration would announce a new secretary of the interior next week. The resigning Ryan Zinke has held this position for a year.

Trump has announced that the current Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke would leave his post at the end of this year.

"Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation", Trump said on Twitter.

The president specified that the presidential administration will announce the new Secretary next week.

The US Department of the Interior is in charge of nature conservation and land use, not police and security issues, as in some other countries.

Zinke has recently come under scrutiny for his use of security details, chartered flights, and a real estate deal, according to media reports.

Ryan Keith Zinke is an American politician serving as the 52nd United States Secretary of the Interior since 2017, in the Cabinet of Donald Trump. Prior to that, he served as the US Representative for Montana's at-large congressional district from 2015 to 2017.