Ex-Governor Christie Asks Trump Not to Consider Him for Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a statement he asked US President Donald Trump not to consider him for the next chief of staff role.

"It’s an honor to have the President consider me as he looks to choose a new White House chief-of-staff," Christie said on Friday. "However, I’ve told the President that now is not the right time for me or my family to undertake this serious assignment. As a result, I have asked not to be considered for this post."

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster Trump Says Narrowed List of Candidates for Chief of Staff to 5 'Mostly Well-Known' People

Trump is looking to fill the position of outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who will leave his post at the end of the year. Local media reported earlier that Trump is facing problems as candidates reject the position, however, the US president denies the reports.

Christie reportedly met with Trump on Thursday evening to discuss replacing Kelly. Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Nick Ayers turned down the job.