Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Calls Trump Liar After His Wife Defends President

Kellyanne Conway engaged in a verbal sparring match with host Chris Cuomo during an extended segment on CNN, where she insisted that Trump did not direct his former lawyer Michael Cohen to buy the silence of two women before the 2016 election campaign. She dismissed the tape that suggested that Trump was aware of a payment being made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and explained that Trump was unaware of a payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels while speaking to reporters on Air Force One back in April.

However, her husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, still doubted the president’s truthfulness.

“Given that Trump has repeatedly lied about the Daniels and McDougal payments—and given that he lies about virtually everything else, to the point that his own former personal lawyer described him as a “f****ing liar”— why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors?” Conway wrote on Twitter.

Conway referred to Bob Woodward’s book “Fear”, which questioned the credibility of Trump and his former lawyer John Dowd.

Earlier, Conway had posted an op-ed from The Washington Post on Friday morning, with the headline “Trump’s claim that he didn’t violate campaign finance law is weak — and dangerous.”

Expansion Into Trump Finances Only Serve to Stall Russia Probe - Conway

Conway compared the case against Trump with that of 2004 Democratic vice-presidential nominee John Edwards, who was tried on campaign-finance charges related to payments to a woman with whom he supposedly had an extramarital sexual relationship. Edwards would be acquitted on one count with the judge declaring a mistrial on five others.

Conway also expressed support for the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Following Cohen’s statement that he had given loyalty to “someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty,” Conway responded with “truer words were never spoken”.

Cohen has implicated Trump in a felony, claiming he violated campaign finance laws at Trump's direction. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling Cohen a liar.