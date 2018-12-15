Trump Announces Acting White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said in a statement he has selected Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney to be acting White House chief of staff after John Kelly leaves at the end of the year.

"I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly," Trump tweeted on Friday.

"Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration," he added.

On December 11 the US President Donald Trump stated that he will reveal a name of his new chief of staff within the two following weeks. Later he narrowed the list of candidates to 5 people, who were described by Trump as "really good ones, terrific people".

US media reported that among those, who could be suggested to the position of the Chief of Staff were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Earlier Donald Trump announced that the incumbent Chief of Staff General John Kelly, would resign at the end of the year.