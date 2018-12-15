Trump Says US ‘In No Hurry’ in Negotiations With North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not rushing in consultations with Pyongyang and believes North Korea’s Leader will take advantage to boost his country’s economy, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"Many people have asked how we are doing in our negotiations with North Korea — I always reply by saying we are in no hurry, there is wonderful potential for great economic success for that country… Kim Jong Un sees it better than anyone and will fully take advantage of it for his people," Trump said in a tweet. "We are doing just fine!"

….Kim Jong Un sees it better than anyone and will fully take advantage of it for his people. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

Earlier in the week, the US Treasury Department sanctioned three senior North Korean government officials over alleged human rights abuses.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved since the beginning of this year, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaging in a dialogue with the United States and South Korea. During their landmark summit in June, Kim and Trump agreed that Pyongyang would make efforts toward denuclearization in exchange for the United States freezing its joint military drills with South Korea as well as potential sanctions relief.

The nuclear talks, however, have stalled, with Pyongyang demanding sanctions relief and Washington wanting North Korea to take more denuclearization measures.