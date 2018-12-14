Pompeo Urges China Return 2 Detained Canadians, Says Imprisonment ‘Unacceptable’

"The detention of two Canadian citizens is unacceptable, they ought to be returned," Pompeo said.
Earlier this week China detained two Canadian citizens, allegedly firing back at Canada that previously had arrested top Chinese execituve on behalf of the US, that wanted her extradition, The Washington Post reported.
"At the request of the US side, the Canadian side arrested a Chinese citizen not violating any American or Canadian law. The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim. The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms. Meng Wanzhou," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.
