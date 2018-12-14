White House Rejects Responsibility for Death of Migrant Child in US Custody

"Does the administration take responsibility for a parent taking a child on a trek through Mexico to get to this country? No," Gidley said when asked if the administration is taking any responsibility for the child’s death.
The White House expresses its condolence to the family of the child and to anyone who has suffered any type of danger and peril on the trek to the US border, he added.
Gidley said that it was a "senseless, needless" death that is "hundred percent preventable."
US Democrats in Congress must join the president to pass legislation to disincentivize migrants from crossing the border legally, Gidley said.
The situation at the US-Mexican border has been tense since October when hundreds of Central American migrants started moving in the direction of the United States through the Mexican territory.
