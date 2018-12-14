Twelve Migrants Detained While Attempting to Cross Into US From Mexico - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - US border guards have detained a group of 12 migrants as the individuals were attempting to cross the border from Mexico, media reported.

The incident took place on Thursday in the vicinity of the city of Tijuana, El Excelsior news outlet reported.

© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa Trump Says Tear Gas Used Against Migrants on Mexico Border 'Very Safe'

The migrants were captured after they got over the border fence, according to the outlet.

The situation at the US-Mexican border has been tense since October when hundreds of Central American migrants started moving in the direction of the United States through the Mexican territory.

Media reported, citing US border patrol, in early December, that over 400 migrants had surrendered to the US authorities, asking for asylum, near the US city of El Paso.