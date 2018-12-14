Trump Says Narrowed List of Candidates for Chief of Staff to 5 People

When asked how many people is he considering for the role, Trump said, "Five people, really good ones, terrific people, mostly well-known."
The president told reporters the interviewing process was already underway, but he did not name any of the candidates, though media reports speculated that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney are among the possible picks.
READ MORE: Trump Announces Chief of Staff John Kelly Will Resign at End of Year
Another possible candidate, Congressman Mark Meadows, said he would be honoured to fill the vacancy. Yet he ended up out of the race, because Trump wanted to see him in Congress. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Thursday Meadows was a great friend of the president and should continue doing effective work in the House of Representatives.
All comments
Show new comments (0)