‘Walls Work’, Words Fail: Twitter Delights in Error-Laden DHS Statement

Following US President Donald Trump’s televised spat with Democrat leaders at the White House over the funding for the border wall on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an unmistakably pro-wall press release replete with grammatical errors.

The press release, dated December 12 and entitled "Walls Work," was mocked widely on Twitter for its rambling nature. Twitter user and author James Fallows called it "equal parts agitprop and incoherence."

"DHS is committed to building wall and building wall quickly. We are not replacing short, outdated and ineffective wall with similar wall," the statement begins.

It states that under Trump, a 30-foot-high wall is being constructed on the border.

"FACT: Prior to President Trump taking office, we have never built wall that high," it continues (Emphasis DHS).

The press release goes on to condemn members of the migrant caravan as a "violent mob of 1,000 people" that "stormed our Southern border." The department claims that a group of people tore a hole in a fence "constructed decades ago." It then claims that the group became "assaultive," meaning aggressive or likely to commit assault.

"There were no breaches along the newly constructed border wall areas," the release claims.

DHS continued with statistical evidence, which was described with similarly flawed grammar. "When we have installed wall in Yuma Sector, we have seen border apprehensions decrease by 90 percent," it says.