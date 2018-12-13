President Grinch? Trump Reportedly Cancels White House's Christmas Press Party

Since taking office last year, President Donald Trump has consistently been lambasting a number of media outlets for negative coverage of his administration, having repeatedly referred to the “fake news” as “the enemy of the people”.

President Donald Trump has called off the annual White House holiday party for the media, thus ending a decades-old tradition, Fox News reported without providing reference to sources. The media outlet went on to say that the White House didn’t announce the cancellation.

Social media users largely supported the reported decision, citing relentless media attacks on the Trump administration:

I wouldn't host a party for the devil either, those folks hate you, but they would show up to eat the free stuff and show off how fake they are, and tomorrows headlines would all read how bad the party was, Go Trump, beat them at their own game. — Pam REDD (@prwtlf123) 13 December 2018

I do not blame him at all. — 🇺🇸 Sarrie 🇺🇸 (@SarrieHope) 13 December 2018

good for him.. why have a party for people who's only purpose in life to to destroy you — Rusty Todd (@TRussellTodd) 13 December 2018

Good! The press has been hateful, naughty and definitely not nice this year, again! Love our @Potus pic.twitter.com/9WOjnuDDF2 — Tessy#KAG🇺🇸Love our Potus, Military & Q (@tessyto) 13 December 2018

Some netizens, however, compared Trump to the Grinch, a fictional character who sought to ruin Christmas for every inhabitant of the town:

Fellow Twitterians suggested that the media were on Trump’s naughty list:

guess when you are naughty you don't get any presents lol — Rainey Randall (@rainranda5) 13 December 2018

Jim Acosta is on the naughty list ho ho ho pic.twitter.com/cUXwWa7ddj — ❌ _dingl😲🍁 (@_dingl) 13 December 2018

Last week, The Washington Post reported that the fate of the invitation-only soiree was uncertain, since the White House hadn’t scheduled the event despite the fact that the gathering is usually held in early to mid-December.

The news comes amid Trump’s ongoing crusade against the “fake news” media, which he has repeatedly dismissed as the “enemy of the people”.

In 2017, CNN, which President Trump often bashes as “fake news”, boycotted the event:

“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests”.

In response, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders fired off a sarcastic tweet: