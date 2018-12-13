Register
    First lady Melania Trump , right, poses with an airman during a tour of Joint Base Langley in Hampton, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

    Melania Trump Asserts She Does What's 'Right' Despite Media Attacks

    Aboard a landmark US aircraft carrier, having historically flown over areas of Virginia and the Atlantic Ocean in a V-22 Osprey, FLOTUS depicted the way she communicates behind the scenes with her husband and what she advises him on current events, although she admitted this can yield different results.

    Speaking in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, American First Lady Melania Trump asserted that she acts and will act in the way she “feels is right for the country and for the people”.

    “I do what I think is right. I know I will get the criticism – from the public or from the media […] That’s why I say I want to stay true to myself and listen to myself and what to do and what is right, what is wrong and live a meaningful life every day”.

    FLOTUS went on to note that she is updated on ongoing news and in many cases, eagerly shares her take with the president:

    "I follow what’s going on. And I give my husband advice and my honest opinion”, Trump said. "And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t”, since America’s first couple have “different styles”. "I don’t agree with his tone sometimes and I tell him that”, Melania pointed out.

    However, she acknowledged there are quite a few difficulties she’s had to deal with while in the White House, one of the biggest challenges being those whom she branded as “opportunists” – journalists, comedians, and other creative professions who were “using my name or my family name to advance themselves”.

    READ MORE: Internet Divided as Melania Opens Up on Trump's Potential Second Term

    When asked if it “hurts,” Mrs Trump responded in the negative, saying the issue here boils down to those people “writing history,” and it is not correct, she added, apparently referencing US mainstream media, which President Trump had repeatedly blasted for delivering “fake news” as well as recently published tell-all memoirs and books on the Trump team, including by journalist Michael Wolff.

    Many Twitterians, meanwhile, quickly focused on Melania and her attractive looks:

    There were also those who brought up Hannity’s recent coverage of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s sentence:

    The interview was conducted aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, where Melania Trump travelled in an iconic V-22 Osprey, becoming the first first lady to do so.

    In the run-up to Christmas season, she decided to show her support for military families, as well as servicemen and women. "It’s very important that we support them. Holidays are coming, not many of them, they will be with their families so for me it’s very important to show them that the president and I and the country, we are behind them”, the first lady remarked.

     

