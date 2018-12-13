US Space Force Takes Over Satellite Purchases to Boost Warfighter Communication

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Air Force Space Command (AFSPC) on Wednesday took total control over purchasing of commercial satellites to avoid communication gaps on the battlefield, General Jay Raymond said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The new acquisition authority better integrates our military and private SATCOM [satellite communication] sectors, ensuring our warfighters have the communications capabilities they need to fight and win," Raymond, who is the AFSPC and Joint Force Space Component Commander, said.

Today's transfer means AFSPC will oversee procurement of nearly all military and commercial SATCOM for the Defense Department, the release added.

The move will allow SATCOM to integrate delivery of all services in the future, thereby making the joint force more effective, the release said.

AFSPC is scheduled to achieve full operational capability by October 2020, according to the release.