US Space Force Takes Over Satellite Purchases to Boost Warfighter Communication

"The new acquisition authority better integrates our military and private SATCOM [satellite communication] sectors, ensuring our warfighters have the communications capabilities they need to fight and win," Raymond, who is the AFSPC and Joint Force Space Component Commander, said.
The move will allow SATCOM to integrate delivery of all services in the future, thereby making the joint force more effective, the release said.
AFSPC is scheduled to achieve full operational capability by October 2020, according to the release.
