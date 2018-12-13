US Lawmaker Meadows Out of Running to Be Trump’s Next Chief of Staff

"Congressman Mark Meadows is a great friend to President Trump and is doing an incredible job in Congress. The President told him we need him in Congress so he can continue the great work he is doing there," the statement said on Wednesday.
On Monday, Meadows said in a statement he would be honoured to serve as Trump's new chief of staff.
READ MORE: 'Titanic's Deck as It's Sinking': US TV Host Volunteers as New WH Chief of Staff
Trump told reporters on Saturday that Kelly, who has been serving as chief of staff since July 2017, will leave the White House by the end of the year. It remains unclear what exactly led to Kelly's resignation.
