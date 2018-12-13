Register
02:16 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police line

    Judge Overturns Massachussetts’ Prohibition on Secretly Filming Cops

    CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line / Police Tape
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A federal judge ruled that a Massachusetts law against surreptitiously recording audio of police or government officials was unconstitutional on Monday in response to two cases that pressed the issue.

    In both cases, defendants had not secretly recorded police but wished to do so. One of the lawsuits, filed by the ACLU on behalf of two people who "frequently record police officers," colloquially known as "copwatchers," said they wanted to be allowed to secretly record police because doing so openly could "endanger their safety and provoke hostility from officers."

    Chief United States District Judge Patti B. Saris ruled that the claim was not without merit.

    Body camera footage released by the Denver Police Department on Tuesday shows two cops telling independent reporter Susan Greene to “act like a lady” as they place her in handcuffs for filming them ‒ an act that is the constitutional right of every US citizen.
    © The Colorado Independent
    WATCH: US Journalist Told to ‘Act Like a Lady,’ Arrested While Filming Cops

    One of the activists, Eric Martin, has openly recorded police in public at least 26 times since 2011, while the other activist, Rene Perez, has done so 18 times. 

    The second lawsuit came from Project Veritas, an organization founded by James O'Keefe, the conservative media activist known for conducting undercover hit jobs on his political opponents. 

    Veritas argued that four different projects it wanted to do in the state were hindered by the law. Those projects would have included: an investigation into college students being rented unsafe rooms by landlords, a project on government official's stances on sanctuary cities, a piece on police management of antifascist protests and another on Harvard University's use of federal funds.

    The defendants in both cases were Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, MassLive reported. 

    Officer John Doe attempts to smash phone...and fails
    © YOUTUBE/lohf90
    Cop Arrests Man Filming Police Brutality, Tries to Destroy Evidence (VIDEO)

    "Secret audio recording of government officials, including law enforcement officials, performing their duties in public is protected by the First Amendment, subject only to reasonable time, place and manner restrictions," Judge Saris said.

    In the county, the DA's office has opened 11 felony cases for violations of the law, which bans secretly recording anyone. Some of those cases involved recording police officers. The Boston Police Department has also sought criminal complaints against nine people for secretly recording officers.

    Boston Police training videos instruct officers that citizens recording them with notice is permissible, but that doing so privately is illegal. That video is reportedly mandatory viewing in the department.

    Those videos reveal that the decision to enforce the law was a conscious choice by the department, as police officers are allowed discretion when they make arrests, the court ruled.

    Related:

    Iranian Police Detain RT Arabic Reporter, Cameraman Filming Near Parliament
    Texas Bill Outlawing Filming Police Worsens Accountability - Expert
    Cop Arrests Man Filming Police Brutality, Tries to Destroy Evidence (VIDEO)
    Cop Caught Sleeping in Patrol Car Says Filming Police is Illegal (VIDEO)
    WATCH: US Journalist Told to ‘Act Like a Lady,’ Arrested While Filming Cops
    Russian Cops Fined for Filming ‘Gay Porn’ with Detainees
    WATCH: US Cop Fires Gun at Actor Filming Robbery Scene
    UK Helicopter Cop Jailed After Filming Naked Sunbathers and Couple Having Sex
    Cop Arrests Videographer for Filming Him and Not Talking
    Tags:
    unconstitutional, First Amendment, Filming Police, Filming Cops, Project Veritas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse