Weinstein’s Lawyer Claims They Found Proof That Several Accusers Are Lying

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein said they have found “extraordinary” e-mails from the most vocal accusers proving that they made up the accusations of sexual abuse against him.

In a new Manhattan Supreme Court filing, Weinstein lawyer Ben Brafman challenged the credibility of the potential witnesses which were expected to be presented by the prosecutors to show that Weinstein had a pattern of predatory sexual behaviour.

“For the most part, these extraordinary e-mails suggest, beyond question, that many of these women have lied in making their complaints against Mr. Weinstein,” the papers said, noting that the newly discovered e-mails would also “undermine the […] motion that the People have been threatening to file.”

New York prosecutors have yet to identify who they would call as witnesses and Justice James Burke will first have to rule on whether their testimony is admissible.

Brafman also renewed his request for Burke to dismiss the sex-assault case against the former film producer, arguing that prosecutors had failed to turn over some supposedly compromised evidence.

The Manhattan indictment against Weinstein is based on two accusers, an unnamed woman, who alleges he raped her in 2013, and production assistant Mimi Haleyi, who says he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Brafman had previously said that both women have sent Weinstein affectionate and friendly e-mails after the alleged assaults.

The third accuser, actress Lucia Evans, was dismissed in October over credibility concerns. However, the prosecutors have insisted that the remaining lawsuits against former Weinstein Company and Miramax producer from nine other women remain strong.