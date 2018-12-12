Register
20:14 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Scrabble

    American Man Stirs Social Media With Giant Lit-Up Middle Finger on His Lawn

    © Flickr /
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Following a fruitless dispute with authorities over permission to build a garage, a businessman from Vermont channelled his frustration into a work of art, resulting in a landmark that the town had hardly dreamt of. The F-word sign, considered to be public art, can’t be removed due to the law guaranteeing freedom of speech.

    Ted Pelkey has put the town of Westford on the US’ artistic map, with a nearly 320 kg wooden “F*** You” sculpture that now greets drivers in Vermont. The 54-year-old local insists that he meant no offence to fellow residents, who are “very good people”, except the town’s officials and the Westford Selectboard, in particular the Development Review Board, the website Boston.com reports.

    “It was critical to me to make sure that my neighbours and the people who live in this town understood that I didn’t put that up there for them. It is aimed directly at the people who sit in our town office”, he said.

    He took to the power of art after repeatedly failing in a 10-year-long legal battle with town authorities over building permission. The officials rejected several applications from Pelkey, who wanted to build a garage on his lawn close to his home and relocate his truck repair business from a nearby town.  As the dispute continued into the autumn, his frustration found a release in artistic form.

    “I was sitting at a bar and said to my wife, ‘Hey, I want to get a statue made of a middle finger, and I’m going to put it up on the lawn'”, he told the website.

    READ MORE: 'F**k Trump': US Porn Star Stormy Daniels Flips Middle Finger During PHOTO-Op

    The platform, located in his yard, and a giant sculpture, illuminated with floodlights, cost the man $4,000. Although the entrepreneur was sure that his creation would be taken down, town officials seem to be struggling to come up with a reason for its demolition.

    On the one hand, the structure fall under Vermont’s ban on “off-premise advertising signs”, as it doesn’t advertise the man’s business. On the other hand, the sculpture of the age-old gesture could be defined as public art and protected as an expression of free speech.

    The installation immediately caught national attention. Many praised the idea or drew parallels.

    ​ It even inspired some netizens, who suggested launching a franchise and sharing their ideas about where else the sign should be placed.

    ​Although his protest got into the national spotlight, it would hardly have an impact on the legal process involving the beginning artist, whose next court hearings are scheduled for January. According to town officials cited by Boston.com, his act has not made the process “any more (or less) efficiently … but they sure can make the process more challenging for all involved.”

    Related:

    'F**k Trump': US Porn Star Stormy Daniels Flips Middle Finger During PHOTO-Op
    US Lawmaker Gives Pence Middle Finger Welcome Amid Trump's Immigration Policy
    Diplomatic: Alleged US Consulate Employee Gives Middle Finger to Press (VIDEO)
    Ex-Top Model Who Gave Heidi Klum Middle Finger Struggles to Make Ends Meet
    Tags:
    protest, social media reactions, sculpture, Vermont, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse