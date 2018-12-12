Register
13:56 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013

    Firms Like Google are a 'Threat to Democracy & Freedom Of Speech' – Researcher

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified for 3,5 hours in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday rejecting claims of anti-conservative bias. Google chief told lawmakers that the company "provides users with the best experience and the most relevant information," refuting accusations that Google used discriminatory practices in search results.

    Earlier, leaked Google internal emails were published by Breitbart news website that showed that the company's employees deliberately tried to block ads from Breitbart right after Donald Trump took office.

    READ MORE: Google Has ‘No Plans’ to Launch Censored Search Engine in China — CEO

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Robert Epstein, senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, who wrote a groundbreaking paper about the Search Engine Manipulation Effect, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

    Sputnik: The hearing is expected to provide a look into plans by the Democrats on big tech when they take over the House majority in January. What changes should we expect to see on federal privacy laws if any when Democrats take over the House majority in January, what’s your take on that? 

    Dr. Robert Epstein: Well, I don’t expect to see any changes. I expect to see the Democrats kind of going through the motions here but not actually acting because Google and Facebook as well have been helping the Democrats and the Democrats are not going to want to change that.

    Sputnik: Leaked emails have shown that Google employees sought to block Breitbart from  Google AdSense less than a month after Trump took office, now in your view how much political bias is there in Google?

    People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Russian Communications Watchdog Fines Google $7,520
    Dr. Robert Epstein: There’s extreme bias, the fact 95% of all political donations from Google go to Democrats. Not only that, in 2016 I conducted a monitoring project which showed that Google's search results were biased in favor of Hillary Clinton, whom I supported by the way. And I will shortly announce our findings regarding the monitoring of the 2018 midterm elections and, I can tell you now in advance, that we have again uncovered evidence of considerable bias on Google’s part towards Democrats.

    Sputnik: Well it’s very interesting this information you’re sharing, perhaps, you can just explain to our radio Sputnik listeners why there is such a strong ideology from Google as a company that’s underpinned by Democratic ideology itself, but what’s the relationship then? Where does it come from? Why is it being independent? And who is driving this strategy?

    The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain, November 1, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Google to Speed up Shutdown of Google+ After Data Breach
    Dr. Robert Epstein: Well the strategy is driven by Google's leaders all of whom were on stage in that leaked video. Google's leaders are utopian in their thinking and there’s even a video that leaked from Google a few months ago called the 'Selfish Ledger' in which we see that Google actually has plans for reshaping humanity, literally reshaping humanity in a way that matches the company’s values which are liberal values. Although I sympathize with those values, I think we should all rise above our politics in this kind of situation and realize that companies like Google are real threat to democracy and to personal freedom, and to freedom of speech.

    Sputnik: Well, again it’s something that’s very disturbing and fascinating and the same sort of voice when you think about the effect that Google has on every day people’s lives and the reliance that people have on Google that leads to this next question where Google's spoken about potential plans to re-enter China, how likely is it that the current strain between Washington and Beijing, now it's so interesting dynamic this, we’re talking about this ideology and you’re alluding to various things in terms of their liberal approach to various things Google, but wouldn't it be better if Google was focused on developing its brand, developing its profitability, and developing its business in other territories, that’s what shareholder value is all about, isn’t it?

    Dr. Robert Epstein: Of course, but China is too big a market and too fast growing a market for Google to ignore. And let’s not forget, that Google already provided a censored search engine to China between 2006 and between 2010 approximately. So, Google has done this before, I think it’s very likely that Google is going to enter China even though lots of people are objecting. Again, it’s just too big a market for the company to ignore.

    Sputnik: And the final question again on the same lines. We've got on the one hand Google  stating its committed to working towards the US government and on the other hand there's a lot of potential for the company in China, there's a distinct clash of interest when we think about the policy of the US government and, obviously, trying to calm and be as competitive as possible in terms of its isolation, its America First strategy. In your view, is there any way that the tech giant could act in its own interests above and beyond really what the strategy of the US government is trying to achieve now?

    Dr. Robert Epstein: Google doesn't see itself as the United States company. Google provides services in almost 200 countries, pretty much every country in the world. So Google sees itself as international, it sees China as a very important market, the only thing that might keep Google out of China, it's not the US government, it's objections within the company itself, their loss of employees that objective to Google going back to China, and as I say, that could possibly keep the company out of China, but I doubt it, I think we’re going to see in the next year Google active in China once again.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Tags:
    leaks, mail, Google, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse