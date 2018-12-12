US House OKs Resolution Opposing Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The US has long opposed the Russian-European gas pipeline project, threatening it with sanctions and other countermeasures. According to Washington, the venture poses a threat to European energy security and can be used as leverage by Moscow, while Russia insists that the $11 billion project is merely business-oriented.

The lower chamber of the US Congress condemned the Nord Stream 2 undersea pipeline project with a symbolic resolution and supported sanctions against the venture.

The document, supported by both Republicans and Democrats urged EU countries to stop the project slammed as "drastic step backward for European energy security and United States interests”. The resolution has also called on Donald Trump to "support European energy security through a policy of diversification to lessen reliance on Russia”.

Earlier Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon said that Washington is continuing to review potential sanctions actions against firms working on the Russian energy pipeline.

“The US government has the ability to sanction Russia export energy pipelines under section 232 the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)”, he stated.

His comments followed statements by US National Security Advisor John Bolton who said last week that Washington was considering some options to stop the construction of the pipeline.

READ MORE: No Obstacles in Implementation of Nord Stream 2 Project — Russian Envoy to EU

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic metres (some 2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union through the Baltic Sea bypassing Ukraine.

The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by a number of others, including Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic States, while the United States has also expressed opposition.