Pelosi Mocks US President's 'Manhood' After White House Meeting - Reports

Nancy Pelosi, the California congresswoman and House Minority leader, reportedly questioned the 'manhood' of the US President, according to the Washington Post.
"It's like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing," said Pelosi.
"I was trying to be the mom. I can't explain it to you. It was so wild," the congresswoman said.
The Trump administration has long been advocating for stronger border security. Trump's key campaign promise was the building of a wall on the country's southern border. Subsequently, the issue of funding for the proposed wall has become a stumbling block between Democrats and Republicans.
