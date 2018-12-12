Pelosi Mocks US President's 'Manhood' After White House Meeting - Reports

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the respective Democratic minority leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives, as they seek to secure a spending deal ahead of the December 21 government shutdown deadline.

Nancy Pelosi, the California congresswoman and House Minority leader, reportedly questioned the 'manhood' of the US President, according to the Washington Post.

"It's like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing," said Pelosi.

A source informed the Daily News that Pelosi told colleagues that she was "trying to be the mom," when Trump and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer argued about the coming funding showdown.

"I was trying to be the mom. I can't explain it to you. It was so wild," the congresswoman said.

The Trump administration has long been advocating for stronger border security. Trump's key campaign promise was the building of a wall on the country's southern border. Subsequently, the issue of funding for the proposed wall has become a stumbling block between Democrats and Republicans.