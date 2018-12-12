Register
12 December 2018
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    White House Counselor: Ocasio-Cortez ‘Doesn’t Seem to Know Much About Anything’

    US
    White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has engaged in a verbal confrontation with Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), calling her “a 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything.”

    Conway’s assessment of Ocasio-Cortez, who describes herself as a democratic socialist, came a day after Ocasio-Cortez accused outgoing White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly of “cowardice,” reported the Washington Post.

    Ocasio-Cortez on Monday said Kelly should apologize before leaving his post due to an episode that occurred in October of 2017. She referred to an incident where Kelly had allegedly called Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) an “empty barrel” and accused her of grandstanding at a public event in Florida by taking credit for securing federal funding for a new building.

    Ocasio-Cortez, following tweets from Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) agreed that Kelly owed Wilson “a long overdue apology,” saying he “was straight up exposed for lying about @RepWilson in comments aimed at discrediting her.”

    “He absolutely owes her an apology, and his refusal to do so isn’t a sign of strength — it’s cowardice,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

    Conway, who made her remarks during an appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer,” said she wanted to defend Kelly.

    “He is in his fifth decade of public service, and this country owes him a debt of gratitude, not the nonsense that’s been spewed about him, even recently from the left and from this 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything when you ask her basic concepts about the economy, the Middle East, military funding — really embarrassing,” Conway said.

    The White House counselor also said she considered Ocasio-Cortez’s comments about Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, to be a “slur.”

    “For her to even use a slur against him yesterday — and I won’t repeat her name or the slur — but let me stand up for Gen. John Kelly,” she said. “He’s done a magnificent job for this country for almost 50 years, and that includes here at the White House as our chief of staff for about a year and a half,” she added.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kellyanne Conway, John Kelly, United States
