US Plea Hearing in Butina Case Postponed for December 13

"The hearing scheduled for December 12, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. is vacated. The hearing is now scheduled for December 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.," the document said.
Butina, 30, was detained in the United States in mid-July. She was residing in the country on a student visa while completing masters degree in international relations at American University in Washington, DC. Moscow has criticized the US government for Butina's arrest, insisting that the charges against her are groundless.
