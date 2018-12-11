US Plea Hearing in Butina Case Postponed for December 13

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge has postponed a plea hearing for Russian national Maria Butina, accused of acting as an unregistered foreign agent, for December 13, according to a court filing published on Tuesday.

"The hearing scheduled for December 12, 2018 at 3:15 p.m. is vacated. The hearing is now scheduled for December 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.," the document said.

Butina previously pleaded "not guilty" to charges of acting as a foreign agent and conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation in the United States.

Butina, 30, was detained in the United States in mid-July. She was residing in the country on a student visa while completing masters degree in international relations at American University in Washington, DC. Moscow has criticized the US government for Butina's arrest, insisting that the charges against her are groundless.