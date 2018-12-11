Trump to Announce New White House Chief of Staff Within 1-2 Weeks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will announce his new chief of staff within the next two weeks.

"We have a lot of great people for chief of staff, a lot of people who want the job," Trump told reporters. "Over a period of a week or two or maybe less we'll announce who it's going to be."

Earlier, US media reported the White House was ready to name Nick Ayers, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, the new chief of staff. But the negotiations failed to leave the administration with a list of candidates which included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

In separate interviews, these possible candidates said they would rather keep current jobs.

US Congressman Mark Meadows said in a Monday statement he would be honored to serve as Trump's new chief of staff.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that John Kelly, who has been serving as chief of staff since July 2017, will leave the White House by the end of the year. It remains unclear what exactly led to Kelly's resignation.