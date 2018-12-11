US to Charge Alleged Chinese Hackers, Impose Sanction Over Espionage - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of Justice is expected to announce charges against numerous hackers who have been allegedly working for Chinese intelligence services and engaged in an economic espionage campaign, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration also plans to sanction those responsible for the alleged breaches and engaged in the espionage campaign against the United States, the Washington Post reported citing US government officials.

READ MORE: China Foreign Ministry Summons US Envoy Over Huawei Executive's Arrest

© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni Outrage as Stefano Gabbana Calls China 'Country of Sh*t' Amid Hacking Claims

This comes after hackers broke into the database of the Marriott hotel chain on November 19 and reportedly left traces suggesting that they were involved in intelligence gathering for the Chinese government.

Beijing, on its part, opposed any groundless allegations and calls for evidence to be provided in relation to the Chinese government's alleged involvement in the massive data breach.