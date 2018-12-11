Trump, Democrats Clash at White House Over Border Security

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump warned on Twitter that if Democrats do not vote for a spending bill that includes the amount of funding he wants for a wall along the US-Mexico border, the military will build the barrier instead.

Speaking about border wall funding in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said he is unlikely to come to an agreement with Democrats on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Democrats, the president argued with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi in front of reporters at the White House. Earlier in the day Trump said that both Schumer and Pelosi voted for a wall in 2006, but now will fight border security "at all cost."

President Trump ended the argument with opponents by threatening to shutdown the federal government over wall funding.

"I'll be the one to shut it down. I will take the mantle. And I will shut it down for border security," Trump told House and Senate Democratic leaders.

The Trump administration is seeking $5 billion to build the border wall, but opposition from Democrats could potentially lead to a government shutdown.

"If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!" Trump said in a Twitter message on Tuesday.

Democrats and some Republicans do not support Trump's agenda on building the wall and have urged the US president to work with Congress on reforming the US immigration system instead of building the barrier.