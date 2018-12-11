Butina Won't Admit to Something She Didn't Do - Father on Potential Deal With US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian national Maria Butina, detained in the United States on suspicion of espionage, will not admit to any crimes she did not commit or make up false accusations against anyone else under a potential deal with US prosecutors, Maria's father, Valery Butin, told the RT broadcaster.

"Under any deal, whether there is one or not, she is not going to give false evidence against anyone, including herself, and plead guilty to some crimes she did not commit," Valery Butin said.

READ MORE: US Court Sets Plea Hearing in Butina's Case for December 12

Maria's father added that he did not have all details on the upcoming Wednesday hearing, although he knew that some information on the potential deal could be voiced there.

"Maria Butina was studying at the university. She was not involved in any undercover activities," Butina's father said.

© AP Photo / US Judge Appoints Advisory Counsel to Represent Maria Butina - Court Filing

Earlier in the day, the US media reported that Butina had agreed to cooperate with US authorities as part of a deal made with prosecutors and to plead guilty to conspiracy charges.

Butina, arrested in mid-July, previously pleaded "not guilty" to charges of acting as a foreign agent and conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation in the United States.

Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina and described the charges against her as "clearly groundless."