Butina Won't Admit to Something She Didn't Do - Father on Potential Deal With US

"Under any deal, whether there is one or not, she is not going to give false evidence against anyone, including herself, and plead guilty to some crimes she did not commit," Valery Butin said.
Maria's father added that he did not have all details on the upcoming Wednesday hearing, although he knew that some information on the potential deal could be voiced there.
"Maria Butina was studying at the university. She was not involved in any undercover activities," Butina's father said.
Butina, arrested in mid-July, previously pleaded "not guilty" to charges of acting as a foreign agent and conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation in the United States.
Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina and described the charges against her as "clearly groundless."
