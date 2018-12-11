Pentagon to Withdraw Hundreds of Troops From US-Mexico Border

"Some units have completed their mission and they have already started to partially deploy," Manning said on Monday as quoted by the Hill. "Other units have been identified to rotate home and will be returning home over the next several weeks."
Manning added that about 5,200 troops are currently deployed on the southern border, which is already down from 5,900 service members.
The active duty military personnel were deployed to the US southwest border in October to assist the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon the arrival of migrant caravans from Central America.
