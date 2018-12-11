Trump Approves National Strategy for Countering WMD Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has approved a strategy for preventing terrorist groups like Daesh* and others from acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMD), the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Trump has taken a decisive step to counter one of the gravest dimensions of the terrorist threat – the prospect that ISIS and other extremist groups could attempt to use Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) against the United States," the release said on Monday. "By approving the National Strategy for Countering WMD Terrorism, President Trump has emphasized the urgency of placing chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons beyond the reach of the world’s most dangerous people."

© REUTERS / Kassig Family/Handout via Reuters Daesh Leader Behind Beheading of US Aid Worker Reportedly Killed in Drone Attack

The White House added that the United States would lead efforts around the world to ensure terrorists do not have access to WMD and related material, apply pressure on terror groups that want to get these weapons, and strengthen defences against WMDs at home and abroad.

The strategy is the first comprehensive, public description of the federal government's approach to fighting terrorism involving weapons of mass destruction, the release added.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.