Register
00:47 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tennessee rapper International Tax was beaten by police on video before his arrest.

    WATCH: US Rapper Says Cops Targeted, Beat Him Over His Music

    © Right2Know / Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
    US
    Get short URL
    0 32

    A Tennessee sheriff’s department has vowed to investigate after a viral video showed one of its officers kicking and punching a local rapper called Interstate Tax.

    The man, whose real name is Charles Toney, 24, but who also goes by Ace Boogie, was arrested on Monday, October 3 on several warrants, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

    Toney is charged with resisting arrest, assault, tampering with or fabricating evidence and obstruction.

    The sheriff's department's internal affairs division is conducting an investigation, as is the NAACP, and the local district attorney's office will decide if another police agency should probe the matter, presumably to avoid a conflict of interest.

    "I got a collapsed lung, broken finger, broken nose and broken ribs," Toney posted on Facebook alongside the video of the encounter.

    He said the officers jumped out of unmarked vehicles, asked him if he was Interstate Tax and immediately beat him and put a gun to his head. "They told me they was gonna beat me so everybody could see me after the deal," he said a few days later on a local radio program.

    The woman who recorded the video, Qualeka Alquadri, who lives next door, gave a similar account of what happened as Toney, saying she saw police swarm him. "First, when he [a police officer] came, he was like ‘[are] you Interstate Tax?' He led off with a punch and then threw him on the ground; that's when I started recording," she told local media. 

    NYPD investigating video showing cops yanking baby from woman on the floor
    © Facebook/MonaeSinclair
    WATCH: NYPD Investigates ‘Appalling’ Video of Police Tearing Baby From Mother

    Sheriff Jim Hammond contends that Toney did not require hospitalization, however, video live-streamed by Toney on Sunday shows him in a hospital complaining of headaches and with marks and bruises on his face. Toney tells a hospital worker that he was previously scanned, presumably for concussions, but that the doctors didn't see anything.

    "We have not have not obtained a copy of the video [of the arrest]. We understand there's more than what was seen on the media," Hammond said at a press conference on Monday.

    The sheriff said that there were multiple police agencies on scene, including some officers from his office, one of whom has been placed on limited duty. That officer is Detective Blake Kilpatrick, who is the one seen beating Toney.

    "This was a task force, by the way, where we do roundup on felony warrants," the sheriff said during a live-streamed joint press conference with the local chapter of the NAACP.

    "When this incident occurred a few days ago, I saw the video [and] was very disturbed, to say the least, of what took place. This is not the first incident that has transpired here in our area," Hamilton County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said at the press conference with the sheriff and NAACP.

    "I just want the community to know that as soon as I found out about it, and as many calls, I've received since the incident, I immediately got on the phone with Sheriff Hammond. He and I talked extensively about what to do and when to do it," Elenora Woods, president of the Chattanooga chapter of the NAACP, said at the conference.

    The NAACP will work with the sheriff's department to "make sure that justice is served in this incident," she said. "We don't know all the full details right now, but we can assure you that we will not rest if injustice has occurred. If it has occurred, we will be on top of it."

    Woods assured everyone that Hammond will handle things "according to the law and by the book."

    The NAACP and police say that they have not been able to contact Toney or other witnesses.

    Another video from Wednesday shows Toney on a local radio program in Chattanooga alluding to what happened. The show host notes that Toney came on despite his "collapsed lung." 

    Metropolitan Police Department officer frisks DC resident MB Cottingham.
    © YouTube / Soup Visions
    US City Settles With Man Whose ‘Sexual Assault’ by Cop’s Anal Probe Was Filmed (VIDEO)

    Toney explains that he is in a little bit of pain. The host says that "Tax" was supposed to be on her show on Monday but had been beaten up "really bad" by the police.

    "People have taken your music — in particular, law enforcement have taken your music and used that as a way of listening in and targeting you," the host notes.

    "I have two broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken finger, my nose is fractured," he told the host.

    "They wanted to break me, and I wasn't going to let them do that. They didn't come at me on the warrant that I had, they came at me with this music, [saying] ‘Are you Interstate Tax? We don't like your music. We don't like you,'" Toney said

    "They said they was at my video shoots the day before," he added.

    Toney said his father is incarcerated, and so he wasn't surprised the police were targeting him now.

    Related:

    US Police Departments Cancel Participation in Joint Training With Israel
    US Police Say 130 People Missing, 56 Killed in Disastrous California Wildfires
    Two US Police Busted for Abusing Latino Kids During Arrest – Justice Dept.
    US Law Enforcement Responding to Suspicious Package in New York City - Police
    US Police Detain Pittsburgh Synagogue Attacker, Confirm Casualties
    US Police Evacuate Passenger Plane at Miami Airport Due to Security Concerns
    US Police Search Mail Facility Near Miami for Pipe Bomb Packages - Reports
    Tags:
    rapper, rap, Police Misconduct, excessive force, police brutality
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse